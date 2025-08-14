Southwest to launch nonstop service between Kansas City, Dominican Republic in 2026

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Southwest Airlines announced Thursday it plans to launch nonstop service between Kansas City International Airport and Punta Cana International Airport next year.

The airline plans to start service on March 7, 2026, between Kansas City and the airport in the Dominican Republic.

Kansas City, Missouri, Aviation Department Director Melissa Cooper says roughly 20,000 travelers flew between the city pair on various itineraries in 2024.

“This new flight will make access to Punta Cana easier than ever, allowing vacationers longer time to spend in the destination,” Cooper said Thursday in a news release.

More information about the flight is available on Southwest Airlines’ website .

