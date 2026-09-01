Southwest Trafficway to reopen Tuesday afternoon after sinkhole repair

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Southwest Trafficway will be fully open to traffic Tuesday afternoon after sinkhole repairs were finished ahead of schedule, per KC Water's Andy Shively.

A large sinkhole formed Aug. 26 and collapsed part of the roadway.

Traffic was limited in both directions near 31st Street and Interstate 35.

As part of the emergency response, KC Water crews closed all southbound lanes of Southwest Trafficway and two northbound lanes between 29th Street and I-35 on Aug. 28.

KC Water's investigation determined the sinkhole was caused by the failure of a sewer line installed in 1892, when the road was known as Summit Street. Additionally, crews found a 30-inch transmission main from 1932 that required "additional coordination and care during repair operations."

Shively, director of smart water, wastewater and stormwater, said Tuesday that crews worked 15 hours ahead of schedule to get the reopen the area at 3 p.m. Tuesday.

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