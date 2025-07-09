Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Special Kansas City, Missouri, Police K-9 Unit helps in recent large drug busts

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department's Drug Enforcement Unit, with help from specially-trained dogs, recently recovered a large amount of drugs and arrested several people in several recent busts.

More than 50 pounds of methamphetamine and more than 10,000 fentanyl pills were taken out of circulation, police said.

Federal drug charges are likely to be filed against several people arrested in the busts.

The unit has a focus on stopping drug trafficking in Kansas City, according to the KCMO Police Department.

