Special Olympics Missouri athletes take tour of GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Special Olympics Missouri athletes were welcomed to GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on Wednesday for a behind-the-scenes tour.

On Friday, Team Missouri will jet off to Orlando, Florida, for the Special Olympics USA Games.

The Kansas City Chiefs surprised the athletes with their own Chiefs flag football jersey.

"It's an honor, the guys are really excited and to see something they've never seen before, will be amazing and awesome," Amy Roberts, with the Special Olympics Missouri Flag Football Team, said.

During their visit, Team Missouri saw everything from the penthouse suite to GEHA Field and inside the Chiefs locker room.

"It's fun, I mean it's the coolest thing I ever heard, but I'm glad they selected us to come because this is a big thing for us," Cortez Jackson, with the Special Olympics Flag Football Team, said.

At the USA Games, 77 athletes, 25 coaches and dozens of staff members will represent Team Missouri and compete in flag football, basketball, bowling, golf and much more.

On Friday, Team Missouri will have a formal send-off at Truman High School from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.

—