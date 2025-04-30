Specialty turf equipment company in Lee’s Summit to lay off 90 employees

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A specialty turf equipment company in Lee’s Summit filed a WARN Notice on Wednesday, April 30, communicating impending layoffs.

Briggs & Stratton - Billy Goat Facilities plans to lay off 90 employees as of July 2.

Located at 1803 Southwest Jefferson St., the facility has served as the “premier manufacturer of specialty turf products with a reputation for innovation, productivity and quality," per the Billy Goat website.

The website explained the company started as a subsidiary of Clipper Manufacturing in 1967 before going independent in 1969.

In 2015, the company was acquired by Briggs & Stratton.

The notice stated the workforce reduction was due to closure.

—