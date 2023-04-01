Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Spectrum says Kansas City area outage Saturday caused by vandalism

Internet Outage-East Coast
Jenny Kane/AP
On Tuesday, Jan. 26, 2021, Apple issued a warning to customers stating that iPhone 12's could interfere with certain medical devices, including pacemakers. (AP Photo/Jeny Kane)
Internet Outage-East Coast
Posted at 11:16 AM, Apr 01, 2023
and last updated 2023-04-01 12:16:28-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Spectrum says an outage impacting customers in the Kansas City area Saturday morning was caused by vandalism.

Service has now been restored to most customers, Spectrum says.

"Vandalism to our network caused the fiber cut and outage," a Spectrum spokesperson said in a statement.

Crews began work to restore service at around 6:30 a.m. Saturday.

Spectrum says a fiber cut can contain hundreds of fiber strands, and each needs to be individually repaired or replaced.

A Spectrum spokesperson was not able to provide the number of customers impacted by the outage.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

480x360.jpg

Buy tickets to School Day now!