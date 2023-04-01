Spectrum says Kansas City area outage Saturday caused by vandalism

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Spectrum says an outage impacting customers in the Kansas City area Saturday morning was caused by vandalism.

Service has now been restored to most customers, Spectrum says.

"Vandalism to our network caused the fiber cut and outage," a Spectrum spokesperson said in a statement.

Crews began work to restore service at around 6:30 a.m. Saturday.

Spectrum says a fiber cut can contain hundreds of fiber strands, and each needs to be individually repaired or replaced.

A Spectrum spokesperson was not able to provide the number of customers impacted by the outage.