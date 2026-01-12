Spire answers gas bill questions as customers start to receive winter bills

KSHB 41 News anchor Kevin Holmes loves to tell stories about Kansas City. Send Kevin your story idea .

The first gas bills of the winter are starting to appear in mailboxes and inboxes this month, and despite a relatively mild December, some bills are anything but mild.

I spoke to a Spire spokesperson on Monday to get a better idea of what types of questions they get from customers who receive gas bills much higher than what they might remember.

Molly Rose with Spire said overall prices are expected to be an average 2% lower than they were in 2024.

"I think people might be surprised to know that, but market conditions change," she said.

Rose told me about two different parts of the Spire bill. One is the cost of gas, which she said passes through to the customer. The second is the cost of service, which she said includes the company's infrastructure, system upgrades and employee pay.

She recommended weatherizing your home, using less gas or using a smart thermostat. Rose told me Spire offers a $75 rebate if you get a smart thermostat, which can automate and monitor your usage. She also recommended checking your furnace filter, so your furnace isn't working twice as hard to move air through your furnace.

Rose also said there are programs available to help customers pay for their bills. Budget billing averages out a customer's bill to make sure they don't see a spike in their bill. She added that there's a box on the bill where customers can help other customers pay their bills.

