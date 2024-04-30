Watch Now
Spirit Airlines offers travelers new nonstop flights from Kansas City International Airport this summer

A Spirit Airlines passenger jet plane, an Airbus 319 model, approaches Logan Airport in Boston, Thursday, May 24, 2018. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)
Posted at 11:05 AM, Apr 30, 2024
and last updated 2024-04-30 12:12:11-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Travelers flying out of the Kansas City International Airport will soon have more options for summer vacation.

Spirit Airlines announced new nonstop destinations Tuesday for Kansas City travelers this July.

  • Boston (BOS) — daily flights
  • Dallas (DFW) — four flights per week
  • Detroit (DTW) — three flights per week
  • Newark (EWR) — daily flights

Each new flight takes off on July 10 of this year, with the exception of Detroit, which begins trips on July 11.
With the new additions, Spirit now has eight total nonstop destinations out of MCI.

Anyone looking for a ticket can buy their own on Spirit's website.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc.

