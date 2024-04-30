Spirit Airlines offers travelers new nonstop flights from Kansas City International Airport this summer

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Travelers flying out of the Kansas City International Airport will soon have more options for summer vacation.

Spirit Airlines announced new nonstop destinations Tuesday for Kansas City travelers this July.



Boston (BOS) — daily flights

Dallas (DFW) — four flights per week

Detroit (DTW) — three flights per week

Newark (EWR) — daily flights

Each new flight takes off on July 10 of this year, with the exception of Detroit, which begins trips on July 11.

With the new additions, Spirit now has eight total nonstop destinations out of MCI.

Anyone looking for a ticket can buy their own on Spirit's website.