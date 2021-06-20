Splash park closes after officials investigate illnesses

WICHITA, Kan. — A splash park at a wildlife attraction in the Wichita area has closed after health officials reported illness concerns and several families said their children became sick after visiting the site.

Tanganyika Wildlife Park’s Director Matt Fouts said in a Facebook post that he decided to close the attraction after discussions with the Sedgwick County Health Department.

He said the park in Goddard is working to fix a filtration system problem, Cameron Vandusen said his 4-year-old daughter, Kennedy, was hospitalized Saturday after she started throwing up.

Four other family members who went to the splash park Friday were also throwing up and having diarrhea on Saturday.