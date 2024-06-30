Sporting KC's Dániel Sallói receives US citizenship alongside 49 others at naturalization ceremony Saturday

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Sporting Kansas City forward Dániel Sallói received his U.S. citizenship alongside 49 others at a naturalization ceremony Saturday at Children's Mercy Park.

The 50 new citizens come from 21 countries across the globe.

Jack McCormick/KSHB New U.S. citizens taking their oath at a naturalization ceremony at Children's Mercy Park on June 29, 2024.

Many have lived in the United States for quite some time, including Sallói.

When he first came to the U.S. 10 years ago, he lived with a host family and played for Sporting KC Academy.

Sallói said his dream came true on Saturday when he became a citizen just hours before hitting the field as a professional soccer player.

“As cliche as it sounds, anything’s possible in this country, and it just feels great to be one of the many people here to get their citizenships today," Sallói said.

KSHB 41 Dániel Sallói

Now, Sallói excitedly dreams about what his citizenship means for his future.

“I hope one day that I’m going to have kids, grandkids and they’re going to be like, ‘Oh, he was the first one who came over from Hungary and became a citizen,'" he said.

Jose Majano's children were with him for the momentous occasion of receiving his citizenship.

Jack McCormick/KSHB Jose Majano with his daughter and son.

“I’m excited that my dad is becoming a U.S. citizen," Majano's son said. "I’m very excited and I’m happy for my dad, and let’s go America.”

It's been a long time coming for Majano, who is originally from El Salvador.

“I’ve been here in the United States for almost 28 years, and now is the day, now is the day I become a citizen," he said.

Majano moved to Kansas City four years ago and planned to celebrate his citizenship accordingly — with barbecue.

“We have a brisket at home waiting for us," he said.

As for Sallói, he has a job to do on his first Fourth of July as an American — a soccer match against the Colorado Rapids.

“Job is first, and then after, I can have a beer or something to celebrate it," he said.

