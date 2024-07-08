Sporting KC's Jake Davis and John Pulskamp to join U.S. Men's Olympic Team

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Sporting KC defender Jake Davis and goalkeeper John Pulskamp have been selected as alternate players on the U.S. Men's Olympic Soccer Team.

U.S. Soccer announced today the 18-player squad ahead of the Olympic Men's Soccer Tournament.

Davis and Pulskamp are two of four alternate players who may replace any member of the U.S. squad in case of injury during the competition.

David Zalubowski/AP Sporting Kansas City goalkeeper John Pulskamp (1) in the first half of an MLS soccer match Saturday, March 4, 2023, in Commerce City, Colo. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

Alternate players can be added to the 18-man roster up until eight hours before the start of each match, including all rounds of the knockout stage.

The U.S. Men's Olympic Team roster, assembled by head coach Marko Mitrovic, includes former Sporting KC midfielder and academy product Gianluca Busia- who was MLS teammates with Davis and Pulskamp in 2021- as well as the overage trio of Djordje Mihailovic, Miles Robinson and Walker Zimmerman.

Pulskamp returns to international duty after starting for the U.S. Men's Olympic Team in a 1-1 friendly draw with Iraq last November in Spain. A month earlier, the 23 year-old appeared in exhibition victories over Mexico and Japan in Phoenix.

