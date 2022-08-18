Sports bets to be accepted in Kansas starting Sept. 1

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Gov. Laura Kelly announced Thursday sports books at Kansas’ four state-owned casinos can begin accepting wagers in September.

Bets will be accepted in person and on mobile platforms as of Sept. 1 and will officially open Sept. 8.

Kansas Lottery operates the wagering, which happens to begin as professional football season kicks off.

"Legalizing sports betting is a common-sense solution that keeps Kansans’ money in Kansas and drives business to sporting events, casinos, restaurants, and other entertainment venues,” Kelly said in a statement. “I want to thank all our partners for working with us to get this done in time for football season.”

The four casinos include:

Boot Hill Casino & Resort, Ford County near Dodge City

Kansas Star Casino in Mulvane

Hollywood Casino at Kansas Speedway, Kansas City

Kansas Crossing Casino & Hotel in Pittsburg

A one-year provisional license is being granted to operators based on their past performance in other states. Although, platforms that have been granted contracts are yet to be announced.

Any state-approved platforms will be accessible within the geographic boundaries of Kansas.

“The process to bring this to fruition has moved at an unbelievable pace. We are excited to be bringing sports betting to Kansas players and adding more fun and exciting play options to the Sunflower State,” Stephen Durrell, executive director of the Kansas Lottery, said in a news release.

The Office of Attorney General Derek Schmidt tells KSHB 41 News he received sports betting regulations proposals from the Kansas Lottery (Aug. 10) and the Kansas Racing and Gaming Commission (Aug. 17).

As the office reviews the legality of such regulations, the office says its responsibility is to "ensure an agency's proposed regulations are within the authority granted by law and are not contrary to any statutory or other legal requirements."

Review varies depending on complexity, but the office says it understands the urgency of the matter, expediting the process and nearing completion of Kansas Lottery's review.

"Within a few days," the office will provide feedback for the Kansas Lottery to amend before approval is granted.

Initial review of the Kansas Racing and Gaming Commission has just begun.

Kelly legalized sports betting in Kansas in May.

