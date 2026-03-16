Spring break travel: Here's why the partial government shutdown isn't impacting TSA lines at KCI

KSHB 41 reporter Lily O’Shea Becker covers Franklin and Douglas counties in Kansas. Share your story idea with Lily .

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Kansas City International Airport (MCI) has been part of the the Transportation Security Administration's (TSA) Screening Partnership Program since its inception in 2002, according to the spokesperson for Kansas City's Aviation Department.

Here's why the partial government shutdown isn't impacting TSA line at KCI

MCI's transportation security officers follow TSA guidelines, but they aren't federal employees. TSA subcontracts VMD Corp, a private aviation security service, at MCI.

RELATED | As another shutdown impacts travelers, some see privatizing TSA screening as a solution

If you're heading to the airport, plan to arrive early and allow extra time for TSA security. pic.twitter.com/7LhNb5bY1d — Hobby Airport (@HobbyAirport) March 8, 2026

While travelers across the country — like in Austin, Texas, and Fort Lauderdale, Florida — experienced long TSA lines Monday, that wasn't the case in Kansas City.

Andrae Hannon/KSHB Yulanda Lampkin

“I waited in line for maybe two minutes," Yulanda Lampkin said at MCI on Monday.

MCI is one of 20 airports across the country that are part of the Screening Partnership Program.

Andrae Hannon/KSHB Jackson Overstreet

“Our screeners are still getting paid, they’re still working what their expected shifts are," said Jackson Overstreet, public information officer for Kansas City's Aviation Department. "So, in a situation like this during spring break, we’re able to operate, essentially as any other day, despite of the shutdown because it’s a different financial setup.”

Friday marked MCI's busiest day since the Sunday following Thanksgiving, according to Overstreet.

“Probably our longest lines are maybe 20 to 25 minutes, but that’s kind of what we expect during these holiday times," Overstreet said.

You can learn more about TSA's Screening Partnership Program here.

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