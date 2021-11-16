Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Springfield schools sued over critical race theory request

items.[0].image.alt
(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
Jeff Roberson/AP
FILE - In this Aug. 6, 2020 file photo, Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt speaks during a news conference in St. Louis.
Federal Gun Laws Missouri
Posted at 3:46 PM, Nov 16, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-16 16:46:40-05

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt alleges in a lawsuit that the Springfield school district violated the state's Sunshine Law in its response to his office's request for records related to critical race theory and anti-racist teaching.

Schmidt alleged in a lawsuit filed Tuesday that the school district violated the law by asking for a deposit for items or services before it would make public records available to his office.

Schmitt alleges that the district includes critical race theory in its teacher training and hasn't revealed how or whether the theory is taught to students.

The district says critical race theory isn't taught in its schools and called Schmitt's lawsuit an attack on public education.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Kansas City Chiefs Coverage