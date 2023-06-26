St. Louis Blues to play preseason NHL game in September at Cable Dahmer Arena

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The NHL is coming back to Kansas City as the St. Louis Blues will play a preseason game against their Central Division rivals, the Dallas Stars, at 6:05 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 30, at the Cable Dahmer Arena.

This will be the third straight year the Blues will play an NHL preseason game at the arena in Independence. The Blues lost both previous exhibition games there.

The two previous years, the 5,800-seat arena sold out quickly for the Blues' games.

“We could not be more excited to have the St. Louis Blues return to Cable Dahmer Arena this fall for the third year in a row,” Kansas City Mavericks Owner Lamar Hunt Jr. said in a statement. “We are always eager to continue to showcase the great hockey fanbase that exists in Kansas City.”

The Mavericks play their home games at Cable Dahmer Arena.

The Blues have previously played preseason games at the T-Mobile Center downtown and the former Kemper Arena in the West Bottoms.

This fall's game will mark the ninth time they have a played a NHL preseason game in the Kansas City area since 2003.

Tickets for the game will go on sale July 18 by calling the Mavericks' ticket office at 816-252-7825, visiting the Cable Dahmer Arena box office and via Ticketmaster.

The Blues also will play a preseason game in Kansas against the Arizona Coyotes at 8:30 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 23, at Intrust Bank Arena, in Wichita. It will be the second consecutive season both teams played a preseason game in Wichita.

