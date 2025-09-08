St. Louis QuikTrip sold winning Powerball ticket in Saturday’s drawing

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Someone who bought a Powerball ticket in St. Louis will split the $1.787 billion jackpot from the Sept. 6 drawing.

The Missouri Lottery announced the winning ticket was sold at the QuikTrip location at 12110 Lusher Road in St. Louis.

One other ticket in Texas matched all six numbers in Saturday’s drawing.

“It was a record-setting night for the Missouri Lottery, with the $893.5 million prize ranking as the highest jackpot prize won in Missouri to date,” Missouri Lottery Executive Director Lester Elder said Monday afternoon. “It exceeds the previous record of $293.7 million from a Powerball drawing held in November 2012.

Missouri law does not require the disclosure of the player who won the jackpot.

The lottery said the winner can receive the prize in a lump-sum payment of $410.3 million or $893.5 million over 30 years of annual payments.

