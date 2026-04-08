St. Pius X High School to begin girls wrestling program

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — St. Pius X High School has announced the launch of its inaugural girls wrestling program, beginning in the 2026-27 school year.

The new girls wrestling program will be led by head coach Tess Kinne.

Kinne previously coached at Avila University Women's Wrestling, Team Missouri, North Kansas City High School and Greater Heights Wrestling.

She has helped develop national team members, NAIA qualifiers, All-Americans and Missouri high school state placers.

Kinne says she is grateful for the opportunity to lead the inaugural program at St. Pius X.

"I'm excited to build something special with these young women and help them grow into strong, successful leaders both on and off the mat," she says. "The future of women's wrestling in Kansas City is bright."

Kinne graduated from Fort Osage High School and continued her wrestling and academic career at Missouri Valley College, where she earned her bachelor's degree in education. She also holds a master's degree in education from Avila University.

As an athlete, she was a Heart of America Conference placer, NAIA national qualifier, Missouri State placer, district champion and a four-time Missouri high school state placer.

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