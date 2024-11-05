St. Robert Bellarmine Catholic Church in Blue Springs speaks out after vandalism to political signs, crosses

BLUE SPRINGS, Mo — St. Robert Bellarmine Catholic Church in Blue Springs, Missouri, has dealt with vandalism twice in the past two weeks.

Wooden crosses and political signs displayed on their lawn were damaged by an unknown person.

"I felt that our First Amendment rights were violated," said Bill Straka, who is a long-time member of the parish.

Straka is also co-chair of the church’s "Right to Life" committee.

Every October for Respect Life Month, they install a garden of wooden crosses that represent lives lost to abortion in the United States.

With Amendment 3 on the ballot this year, they also put up a "Vote No" sign to persuade voters, but it has been taken down after it was spray painted twice.

"We’ve got to sit down and talk to one another. Hopefully they can understand my position and I understand theirs. But you know, acts of violence is not the solution," Straka said. "I don’t understand why you did it. If you want to sit down, we can have a one on one discussion about our differences — I’m all for that."

It is not just crosses and "Vote No" signs that are being damaged.

In fact, political yard signs across the country are being vandalized and stolen ahead of the November election, affecting both party lines.

“Nationwide, so many people are, they’re angered, they’re upset," Father Richard Rocha said.

Depending on the cost of damage, punishment can range from a misdemeanor to felony charges in both Kansas and Missouri. Those convicted can face jail time and hefty fines.

Rocha spoke to the political divisiveness in the nation and how the country got to this point.

"Those individuals that felt the need to vandalize, maybe there’s something deep down, deep seated in their faith life," Rocha said. "Maybe they don’t have Christ in their life right now, maybe some tragedy has happened to them."

With just a few days out from Election Day, he is encouraging his parishioners to turn to prayer. But for those who may not share the same religious background, Straka says remember the first lesson taught back in kindergarten.

"The golden rule, you know, treat your neighbors with respect. All people deserve respect," Straka said.

