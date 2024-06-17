As Kansas looks to lure Chiefs & Royals, Jackson County looks to take another swing to keep Chiefs

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — While all eyes are on Kansas this week as legislators consider a bill they hope lures the Kansas City Chiefs and/or Kansas City Royals across the state line, officials in Missouri aren’t rolling over.

On Monday, Jackson County Legislator Manny Abarca introduced a resolution that would call for voters to consider a 3/16-cent countywide capital improvement sales tax on the Nov. 5, 2024, ballot.

The proposed ordinance specifically identified the purpose as “retaining the Kansas City Chiefs sports team in Jackson County, Missouri.”

LINK | Read the proposed ordinance

Monday’s ordinance isn’t the first time Abarca has led the charge in resurrecting county efforts to hold onto at least one of the two sports teams.

His first effort came in early May, less than a month after Jackson County voters overwhelmingly turned back a proposal that would have extended a 3/8-cent sales tax to generate funding for a Royals baseball stadium in downtown Kansas City, Missouri, and renovations to GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

That May effort drew the ire of Jackson County Executive Frank White, who said the law prohibited a parks sales tax being resubmitted for voter approval within 12 months of it being turned down.

Abarca’s latest effort appears to focus more on imposing a countywide capital improvement sales tax instead.

Jackson County legislators were scheduled to review the ordinance during their regularly-scheduled meeting Monday afternoon.

