Draft for Royals stadium impact area map revealed

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — KSHB 41 reporter Charlie Keegan covers politics in Kansas, Missouri and at the local level. Share your story idea with Charlie .

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Kansas City's proposed Royals stadium is generating buzz among nearby businesses after the city released a map showing the boundaries of what it is calling the "stadium impact area."

The map, which KSHB 41 News obtained Friday, shows the area stretching from the state line to Brooklyn Avenue and from 31st Street to Interstate 670. The Kansas City Royals announced in April they are moving to Crown Center, which sits roughly in the middle of the proposed area.

Map courtesy the city of Kansas City A draft of the area from which Kansas City could redirect some tax revenues to help pay for a new Royals stadium downtown.

Restaurants like Brick House and Martin City Pizza's Crossroads location fall within the draft boundaries, and both said they are ready for the boost.

Ashlee Middlebrook, of Brick House, said the bar already comes alive when a Kansas City sports team is on TV. With a stadium just four blocks away, she expects that energy to grow.

"People are going to be staying here, and then going to the game," Middlebrook said.

Charlie Keegan/KSHB Ashlee Middlebrook is lead bartender at Brick House.

Retailers inside the stadium impact area will contribute a portion of their future tax growth to the stadium fund.

Under the structure, the city calculates a baseline of what it currently collects from each business. A portion of tax revenue above that baseline, generated after the stadium opens, goes toward funding the stadium project.

The city keeps the original baseline amount each year for services like pothole repair and public safety.

"We're here to bring the vibes, good food, good energy. Whatever we need to do to give back to the city, we're here for it," said Autumn Tilton, of Martin City Tavern.

Charlie Keegan/KSHB Autumn Tilton of Martin City Tavern & Terrace.

Kansas City has pledged $600 million to the Royals over 30 years under the arrangement.

Mayor Quinton Lucas said the district is designed to capture only the growth tied directly to the stadium.

Draft for Royals stadium impact area map revealed

"This is a finite district where revenues will really increase related to the stadium itself," Lucas said.

Lucas and the KCMO City Council will begin finalizing the exact boundaries of the impact area next week.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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