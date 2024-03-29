Missouri Workers Coalition plans rally Monday in opposition to stadium sales tax

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Several groups in opposition to the stadium sales tax question going to voters on April 2 will hold a rally Monday. Missouri Workers Coalition, Stand Up KC, More2 and Heartland Center for Jobs and Freedom will host the rally at 12 noon on Monday, April 1 in the Crossroads neighborhood where the Royals want to build a new stadium.

Question 1 on Jackson County’s ballots asks voters to approve a 3/8th-cent sales tax to help the Royals pay for their new ballpark and help the Chiefs renovate GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Terrence Wise is a leader with Stand Up KC and Missouri Workers Center. He was part of negotiations with the teams on a community benefits agreement [CBA], but walked away from the table based off on “miserable” proposals from the teams.

Wise wanted the CBAs to include more protections for workers at the hotel, restaurants, and other components of the entertainment district the Royals plan to build surrounding the stadium.

“The Royals are calling this entertainment district and ballpark a place to live work and play," Wise said. "Folks who work in this entertainment district should make enough money to not only live there but to enjoy the entertainment district and a good ballgame."

The groups are hosting the rally on Monday because it’s April Fool’s Day and they want the teams to know they’re not fools.

In a sit-down interview Friday, Royals Chairman and CEO John Sherman said he believes the CBA is worthwhile. The Service Employees International Union Local 1, which represents workers at Kauffman Stadium, has endorsed a yes vote on the ballot measure.

“I consider them [the CBAs] totally enforceable and we are committed to be held accountable to delivering on those benefits,” Sherman said.

"Clearly, at the end of the day, you can’t make every one happy when you’re negotiating with such a large group," Chiefs Chairman and CEO Clark Hunt added. "We believe the CBAs are a big commitment on behalf of the clubs to want to improve Jackson County and continue our legacy of giving back.”

The Jackson County legislature needs to approve the CBAs to finalize them.

