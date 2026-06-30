No new parking in initial filings Royals sent to city for future downtown stadium

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Roads surrounding Crown Center could change to accommodate a new Royals ballpark based on recommendations architects hired by the team submitted to the city Monday. The filings do not suggest any additional parking garages or spaces.

The first documents filed with the city to rezone the Hallmark headquarters near 25th Street and Gillham Road into a sports and entertainment district cover a wide gamut —from stormwater drainage to design guidelines. Of course, an initial parking and traffic study was included.

The transportation assessment calls for the firm Kimley-Horn to continue its studies through December. The documents are far from final, and any plans would require public hearings and approvals from the city council.

Here are preliminary highlights from the transportation assessment.

Downtown has enough parking

The documents do not suggest adding additional parking spaces to support the stadium, listing 18,257 existing spots nearby, including 8,219 in Crown Center. The Royals estimate they’ll need a maximum of 10,800 spots for peak games.

The study suggests a third of fans would use rideshare platforms, the streetcar, walk or bike to the stadium.

Report provides zone parking example

The document gives an example of what parking zones could look like. Fans who need to use Interstate 35 to get home would park at a garage or lot on the west side of the stadium so they can access the highway.

Similarly, fans who would exit northbound would park in a zone on the north side of the stadium.

Most roads can handle anticipated capacity

A preliminary traffic flow review found most roads in and around the stadium site have the capacity to handle drivers going to and from the game. Gillham Road and 27th Street were the roads pushed beyond their capacity in the study.

Roadway changes could impact bike lanes

One suggestion to improve car capacity on roads like Gillham is to potentially get rid of or reduce bike lanes. The assessment recommends evaluating "further reclaiming vehicular capacity” on north/south roads like Oak and Gillham.

Highway entrances, exits

The assessment’s recommendations include adding lanes to highway entrance and exit ramps at two particular locations: along 71 Highway at 22nd Street and along I-35 at West Pennway.

Infamous interchange could get signal

Another recommendation from the assessment is to add a traffic signal where 25th Street, Pennway and Gillham meet. Currently, a series of yield signs govern the three-way intersection near Children’s Mercy Hospital.

Neighbors prepared

Enrique Gutierrez owns Teocali Mexican Restaurant near 25th Street and Holmes Road, about two blocks from the proposed stadium site. He’s confident fans and neighborhoods will figure out how to best handle parking.

“Bigger cities are doing it, and we’re getting to the point where we’re becoming a bigger city,” Gutierrez said.

Matt Reeb/KSHB Enrique Gutierrez owns Teocali Mexican Restaurant.

A few blocks away, Jake Ortiz runs MJ Fitness with his mother. He sees the stadium and additional traffic as a good thing.

“If we can get some traffic flow down here — more exposure, people drive by, see the MJ Fitness sign — we’ll take it,” Ortiz said.

Matt Reeb/KSHB Tori Lee and Jake Ortiz of MJ Fitness.

Next steps

The city has not yet set a hearing to review the filings publicly.

"We continue to work closely with Hallmark as well as local and state leaders, and are following all guidelines laid out by the city and state to reimagine Crown Center. We’re excited about the progress and remain focused on the work ahead," a Royals spokesperson said in a statement.

A Crown Center spokesperson added, "We are pleased to continue the planning process with the Kansas City Royals as we work toward the reimagining of Crown Center, and this filing is part of that process. While this is a long-term project that will take shape over the coming years, we are encouraged by the progress made to date and are excited to have reached this point."

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