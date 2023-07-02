Starlight Theatre employs rescue dogs for summer productions

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Starlight Theatre continues its summer shows this week with its production of "Legally Blonde: The Musical." But not all of the actors on stage have a lot of spotlight experience.

Meet Arty, he's playing the character Paulette's dog Rufus in this production. He was rescued by the KC English Bulldog Rescue (KCEBR) and now has a loving home.

"Starlight actually contacted the rescue and said they really wanted to use rescue dogs in their production," said Arty's owner and mom, Michon Huston.

She said it means a lot to the organization and her for Starlight to use rescue pups, as she believes they all deserve a second chance.

"Dogs that usually participate in these kind of things are highly trained. This is all they do, this is their whole life," Huston said. "This is a great opportunity for a rescue dog just to do something, hopefully just for fun for him, something that he gets to enjoy, we get to enjoy."

It also brings a lot of exposure to the rescue and all the work they do.

KCEBR celebrated his newfound stardom with a "Paw-to-graph" event at CBD American Shaman in Overland Park. There were t-shirts, treats, even a red carpet for Arty.

"Legally Blonde: The Musical" runs at Starlight from July 7-13.

