Statewide Silver Alert issued for missing Arkansas man last seen in Newton, Kansas

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas Bureau of Investigation has issued a statewide Silver Alert for a missing Arkansas man last seen in Newton, Kansas.

Roy McGonigal Jr., 79, was last seen around 9 p.m. Saturday leaving a residence in the 400 block of East 10th Street in Newton.

Officers with the Newton Police Department report McGonigal did not arrive to his hotel in Newton and has not been heard from since.

McGonigal reportedly drives a light blue 2013 Toyota Corolla with Arkansas tag USACRXD.

Kansas Bureau of Investigation

When last seen, he was wearing a white collared shirt, black pants, black shoes and glasses. The 79-year-old is said to be 5 feet, 8 inches tall and around 184 pounds.

Additionally, police say he has brown eyes, a white beard and is balding with white hair.

As McGonigal is diagnosed with COPD and emphysema, he requires oxygen to breathe.

Anyone who sees McGonigal is asked to contact 911. Other information about McGonigal’s potential whereabouts can be shared with Harvey County Communications at 316-283-4190.

