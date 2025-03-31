Statewide silver alert issued for missing Lawrence, Kansas, woman

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A statewide silver alert was issued Monday for a missing Lawrence, Kansas, woman last seen over a week ago.

Wanda Dyer, 74, is believed to be on foot and could be going to Eudora or Kansas City, according to a news release from the Kansas Bureau of Investigation.

Dyer suffers from confusion and memory issues, the news release states.

She is Black, with brown eyes and gray hair.

Dyer is 5 feet, 2 inches tall and weighs about 120 pounds.

She was last seen wearing a black coat with a pink lining, a hoodie, multi-colored pants and a backpack.

Anyone with information about Wanda Dyer should call 911.

—