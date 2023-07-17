Statewide Silver Alert issued for missing Linn County man

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas Bureau of Investigation has issued a statewide Silver alert for a missing Mapleton man.

72-year-old Jerald D. Tuchscherer was last seen at his home in Mapleton, about an hour and a half south of Kansas City, on Sunday July 16th around 6 p.m.

He is likely driving a silver 2005 Dodge Ram 1500 with the license plate 061MFZ. The truck is missing its front bumper.

Tuchscherer is about 6 feet tall weighing 220 pounds with blue eyes and grey hair.

He was last seen wearing grey sweat pants, a blue t-shirt and black and red flannel.

He has a heart condition and other medical conditions which may cause confusion.

If you see him or his vehicle, call 911 immediately. If you know about his whereabouts, call the Linn County Sheriff's Office at 913-795-2665.

