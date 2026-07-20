KANSAS CITY, Mo. — As temperatures will be dangerously hot this afternoon.

Staying weather aware as heat alerts are expected Monday

Meteorologist Lauren Rainson says expect it to feel like triple digit numbers if you're heading outside today.

Here are a few reminders from the CDC if you do have to be outside:

- Stay in the shade as much as possible.

- Take breaks when you can.

- Do outdoor activities during the coolest parts of the day or evening, if possible.

When you are indoors, you can:

- Use fans, but only if indoor temperatures are less than 90°F. In temperatures above 90°F, a fan can increase body temperature.

- Use air conditioning or dial 211, visiting the National Center for Healthy Housing's Cooling Centers by State page, or by contacting your local health department or emergency management agency.

Also, be sure to stay hydrated. The CDC states:

- Carry a water bottle. Drink and refill it throughout the day.

- Consider limiting beverages high in sugars and sodium, caffeine, and alcohol.

- Check your urine color. When it's light yellow or clear, it usually means you are drinking enough water.

Be sure to protect yourself by wearing sunscreen, and checking in on the elderly neighbors, children, pets and friends family members who are pregnant.

Learn the signs of heat illness as well. Some warning symptoms include heavy sweating, dizziness, nausea and confusion.

If you experience any of these symptoms, please move to a cooler space, hydrate, and seek emergency help if symptoms escalate to unconsciousness.

For a list of cooling centers in the greater Kansas City metro, or to volunteer to help those in heat related emergencies, click here.