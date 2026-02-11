Stepping into the World Cup groove

KANSAS CITY, MO — Soccer fans from all over the globe will set foot in Kansas City for the 2026 FIFA World Cup and a local dance studio wants to help KC step into the right direction ahead of the world biggest sporting event.

Two years ago, Tavier and Amy Haarer opened Fred Astaire Dance Studios in Kansas City’s Northland, where they teach both international and American dance styles, but this summer Argentinian Tango and Viennese Waltz will take center stage.

"We’re really excited to highlight visiting countries and their cultures," said Amy Haarer, co-owner of Fred Astaire, "Dancing is such a big part of of a lot of those countries cultures, so we’re offering World Cup fans — and the Kansas City community — a chance to experience styles like the Argentine tango and Viennese waltz."

Classes in these two styles are already offered but come June more will be added, with updates set to come in May. Previous dance experience is not required.

"Argentina is here, so we can do some Argentine tango — I don’t need to speak their language to dance with them. Austria? We can do the Viennese waltz. Again, we might not speak the same language, but we can dance together," said Tavier Haarer, co-owner of Fred Astaire.

Similar to soccer, the framework of the Argentinian Tango is all about having the right touch and bringing the heat. According to the Buenos Aires Tourism website, tango was born in Buenos Aires' working class immigrant neighborhoods in the mid-19th century.

"(Tango) It's such a conversation with your partner's feet, your feet and the dance floor unspoken, without words," explained Tavier.

The Viennese Waltz was added to Austria's UNESCO Intangible Cultural Heritage list in 2017. The style is elegant and was a favorite among royal families in Europe.

"It was was first danced by European royalty and so that really that that is shown as you're dancing. It's very Princess, floating or flying across the floor and that courting feeling," said Tavier.

According to KC2026, FIFA World Cup 2026 is expected to attract 650,000 visitors* to the Kansas City region and generate a direct economic impact exceeding $653 million.

"Dancing is using your body instead of words. You don’t need to speak someone’s language to get up and dance with them — it’s a different kind of connection, and I think that’s really incredible," said Amy.

Fred Astaire is franchise studio. Other locations at host cities are also planning to add classes that cater to the style of dance of visiting countries including Houston.

To learn more you can call the studio by calling (816) 325-3225 or email at kansascity@fredastaire.com.

