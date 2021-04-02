Sterling Skye Mahomes attends 1st baseball game with mom, dad

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Sterling Skye Mahomes, whose grandfather played more than a decade in Major League Baseball, attended her first big-league game Thursday at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri.
She took in the Royals' stirring 14-10 win against the Texas Rangers on Opening Day with her parents — Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, who is arguably the NFL's best player and also is part of the Royals' ownership group, and Brittany Matthews, who is part-owner of the Kansas City NWSL franchise.
Daddy's Royals remain undefeated in Sterling Skye's lifetime.
Matthews and Patrick Mahomes got engaged Sept. 1 and announced her pregnancy later that month.
Sterling Skye was born Feb. 20.
Her paternal grandfather, Pat Mahomes Sr., went 42-39 with a 5.47 ERA in 11 seasons with the Minnesota Twins, New York Mets, Boston Red Sox, Pittsburgh Pirates, Texas Rangers and Chicago Cubs.