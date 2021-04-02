Sterling Skye Mahomes attends 1st baseball game with mom, dad

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Sterling Skye Mahomes, whose grandfather played more than a decade in Major League Baseball, attended her first big-league game Thursday at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri.

She took in the Royals' stirring 14-10 win against the Texas Rangers on Opening Day with her parents — Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, who is arguably the NFL's best player and also is part of the Royals' ownership group, and Brittany Matthews, who is part-owner of the Kansas City NWSL franchise.

Daddy's Royals remain undefeated in Sterling Skye's lifetime.

Matthews and Patrick Mahomes got engaged Sept. 1 and announced her pregnancy later that month.

Sterling Skye was born Feb. 20.