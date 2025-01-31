'Still in shock': Eyewitness describes moment of deadly Flight 5342, Black Hawk helicopter collision

KANSAS CITY, Mo — KSHB 41's Fe Silva spoke to an eyewitness about the deadly collision between a passenger jet and an U.S. Army Black Hawk helicopter.

Roy Best lives very close to Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport.

He was on the rooftop of his building, talking to his neighbors, when they heard the explosion.

"I didn't see the actual impact," Best said. "But once I heard the explosion, I turned my head and saw a big fireball. I saw the wreckage starting to fall into the river."

Best says he and his neighbors were shocked.

"I was still not quite sure what I was seeing. Then my neighbor just started yelling, 'Oh my God, that's a plane,'" Best said.

He says they soon saw airport emergency responders driving to the runway area.

According to him, about 10 minutes later, they started seeing emergency vehicles coming from "everywhere."

"There were a few comments when it first happened, but everybody was kind of quiet and just in shock," Best said.

Almost 24 hours after witnessing the collision, Best says the shock has lingered.

"It was just tragic; just a terrible thing to happen," he said.

