Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Stocks skid, yields sink as virus fears shake global markets

items.[0].image.alt
Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Bebeto Matthews/AP
This file photo shows the exterior of the New York Stock Exchange, Wednesday, July 8, 2015, in New York. (AP Photo/Bebeto Matthews)
Dow Jones falls about 800 points upon opening
Posted at 3:50 PM, Jul 19, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-19 16:50:52-04

NEW YORK — Stocks skidded on Wall Street, and investors sought refuge in government bonds amid worries that fast-spreading variants of the coronavirus will threaten the economic recovery.

The S&P 500 lost 1.6% Monday, and the Dow gave up 725 points, or 2.1%. Airlines and other companies seen as most at threat from pandemic restrictions had some of the biggest losses.

The yield on the 10-year Treasury touched its lowest level since February as investors scrambled for safer areas of the market. It briefly dipped below 1.20%.

Oil also tumbled as markets around the world took at least a pause from their recent, furious runs higher.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Your home for the Tokyo Olympics!