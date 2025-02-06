Stone Pillar Winery moving from Olathe to De Soto

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Stone Pillar Winery announced its moving from Olathe to DeSoto.

The man who runs the winery, George Hoff, says it's a bittersweet moment.

Grant Stephens | KSHB George Hoff - Stone Pillar Winery

"When you take something that you've poured your heart and soul into over 18 years from the time you've planted your first vines," he said.

"The things that I'll miss the most are the memories that we built here. I mean I grew up on this farm. So it's kind of hard to walk away from it all."

It's a difficult move, but there's a lot of opportunities in DeSoto, where he's transplanting.

“Seeing the growth that Panasonic brought is tremendous. And the potential for the community is huge ... We are looking at DeSoto and have spent quite a bit of time talking to city leaders there. And we’re going to bring some really cool new fun events to the city itself," he said.

“Hoping to land on our feet and keep our stride once we get there ... Building something newer, bigger, better.”

The winery's final day in Olathe will be February 16th, with a planned Farewell party on the 14th.

