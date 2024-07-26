Storm in Fairway Thursday afternoon leaves most homes unscathed, with one big exception

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — On Thursday afternoon, a storm rolled briefly through Fairway, causing minor damage to some homes, but heavy damage to one.

The worst damage happened at a home just west of the Mission Hills County Club in the 5400 block of Belinder Avenue.

The storm caused a massive tree to split in half and crash through roof of the home.

"It's just kind of unbelievable to see that it's fallen and the damage," said Elizabeth Oram, a neighbor. "I live just down the street and hopefully my trees are still standing."

She said what's strange about Thursday's storm was how selective it was.

Another woman said she lived a street over from the house wrecked by the fallen tree and the only things she found in her yard were a few sticks.

No one was injured in the storm, including at the house destroyed by the fallen tree.