UPDATE 6:26 a.m. | Evergy reports 692 outages impacting 27,591 customers

BPU 24 OUTAGES 821 CUSTOMERS

INDY P&L 6 OUTAGES 10 CUSTOMERS

Storms rolled through the metro overnight knocking out power to thousands, flooding roadways and impacting traffic.

Storms roll through the metro knocking out power, flooding roadways, impacting traffic

At 5:30 a.m. Evergy reported 719 power outages impacting 29,672 customers.

BPU reported 16 outages impacting 552 customers and Independence P&L reported 4 outages impacting 13 customers.

Several roadways were flooding or reported ponding.

Troost and Bannister Road were covered with water and Kansas City, Missouri Police blocked one lane of travel due to heavy water over the roadway.

Emergency crews also worked several accidents at I-435 & 40 Highway, I-470 and Raytown Road, and I-49 and Blue Ridge Boulevard.

KSHB 41's Lauren Rainson is monitoring the storms in the weather center, Daniela Leon is keeping her eye on traffic, and we'll monitor power outages from the newsroom.

