KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Overnight storms caused damage in Creekmoor and other neighborhoods to the east.

Storms wreak havoc in Creekmoor, other Cass County neighborhoods

Several Cass County neighborhoods near Belton and Raymore suffered heavy winds, rain and power outages.

Neighbors report tree limbs, decks, docks, boats and maybe a few houses suffered damage.

Residents clean up after storm slams into neighborhood

The Cass County Sheriff's Office confirmed a storm caused damage overnight, but damage is still being assessed.

As of 6 p.m. Thursday, Evergy reported 940 customers in the area were without power.

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