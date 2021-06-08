Stowers Institute co-founder Virginia Stowers dies at 91

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A co-founder of the Kansas City-based Stowers Institute for Medical Research has died.

Virginia (nee Glascock) Stowers died June 5 at her home in Kansas City, Missouri. She was 91 years-old.

Stowers and her husband, the late James “Jim” E. Stowers Jr., founded the Stowers Institute in 2000. The also co-founded BioMed Valley Discoveries in 2007. Virginia and Jim Stowers both earned several awards for their community service and philanthropy efforts, according to a news release.

They married in February 1954. The Stowers had four children, one who preceded Virginia in death.

Richard Brown, chairman of the Stowers Institute’s Board of Directors, said in the release that Stowers’ legacy “extends far beyond Kansas City.”

“Mrs. Stowers will be remembered as an individual who demonstrated great humility and deep interest in others,” Brown said. “We are forever grateful for her foresight and generosity.”

Stowers was born May 21, 1930, in Rawlins, Wyoming, and attended St. Joseph School of Nursing in Denver and, later, Research Hospital School of Nursing in Kansas City. She became a registered nurse at Research in 1952.

She leaves behind two daughters and one son.

In lieu of flowers, “the family suggests donations to the Stowers Institute for Medical Research, Operation Breakthrough or Rose Brooks,” the release stated.