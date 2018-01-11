KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Parents at Gracemor Elementary in the North Kansas City School District were put on alert Wednesday.

In a letter sent home to parents, the school said a strange man approached three students as they walked to school Wednesday morning.

The letter says a man "driving a white van stopped next to them and told them their mother was involved in a car accident." The students quickly ran towards the school and reported the incident.

A school resource officer is investigating the incident.