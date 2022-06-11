Watch
Strasburg man dead in utility terrain vehicle crash in Cass County

Posted at 6:02 AM, Jun 11, 2022
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Strasburg, Missouri, man has died in an overnight utility terrain vehicle crash Tuesday in Cass County.

At around 2:25 a.m. Saturday, Derek W Scott, 26, was traveling southbound on South Shimel Road, north of East 187th Street, in a 2019 Polaris UTV, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.

After the vehicle received a flat tire, it traveled off the road to the right side, and hit an embankment. Scott was ejected from the vehicle and struck a utility pole, MSHP logs say.

He was transported to an area hospital and was pronounced dead at 3:33 a.m.

The Cass County Sheriff's Department assisted in responding to the crash.

