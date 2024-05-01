Street resurfacing projects in Kansas City, Missouri, hit all-time high in fiscal year 2023-24

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The ongoing effort in Kansas City, Missouri, to improve streets hit an all-time high with 519 lane miles of resurfaced roads in fiscal year 2023-24.

Since 2021, workers have resurfaced more than 1,230 lane miles, which is 21% of Kansas City’s roads.

A news release from the city of KCMO states the city "prioritizes resurfacing through public feedback and data-driven road quality scoring, which includes the number of potholes and the overall condition rating of the roadway."

KCMO Mayor Quinton Lucas, City Manager Brian Platt and city workers work together to emphasize improved city services, including city snow operations plans, new trash and recycling bins and improved streets.

Workers are working on more street resurfacing projects as city's new fiscal year begins.

For information on Kansas City’s Street Preservation Program and the streets on this year’s resurfacing list, go to kcmo.gov/streets.

—