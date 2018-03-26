Streets flood in Cass County as heavy rains move through

PLEASANT HILL, Mo. – A line of heavy rain brought flooding conditions to some metro streets Monday morning.

41 Action News viewer Tasha Ulshafer sent in photos of her Pleasant Hill neighborhood with flooded streets.

The National Weather Service issued a Flash Flood Warning for portions of the area after some cities received more than two inches of rain Monday morning.

41 Action News Meteorologist Jeff Penner says the heaviest rains have already moved out of the area, though light showers remain possible for the rest of the day.

Earlier Monday, the Peculiar, Mo. Police Department posted video of a Jeep caught in flood waters.

No injuries were reported.

