Strong winds did about $10 million damage in Riley County

RILEY COUNTY, Kan. — Straight line winds that reached up to 100 mph caused nearly $10 million in damage in Riley County during the weekend, the National Weather Service said.

The weather service in Topeka said Monday the winds were equivalent to an EF1 tornado but did not have the rotation needed to be classified as a tornado.

Riley County and Manhattan assessment teams said 41 residential and business structures were damaged, with three homes destroyed and 20 properties sustaining major damage, The Manhattan Mercury reported.

Authorities declared five buildings unsafe to occupy, including three homes near the Kansas State campus and the Chi Omega and Kappa Alpha Theta houses, which were unoccupied.

The National Weather Service said four EF1 tornadoes did touch down Saturday in Marshall and Pottawatomie counties. One was near Olsburg in Pottawatomie County and the other tree near Marysville, Blue Rapids and Oketo in Marshall County.

No serious injuries were reported from any of the storms.

—