Student arrested at Center Middle School for allegedly making threat

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A student was arrested Monday morning for allegedly making a threat at Center Middle School.

A Kansas City, Missouri, police spokesperson confirmed officers responded to the school on reports of a threat.

Police later took the student into custody.

In a letter to families, the district said officials found a message at Center Middle School that mentioned a threat would occur Wednesday.

"Our staff used the camera system to identify the student responsible for leaving the message," the letter to families stated. "The Kansas City Police Department was immediately notified, and they are currently investigating all leads associated with the threat. We are following all appropriate procedures. We want to assure you that there is no current threat to our schools."

Police said an investigation into the matter continued.

