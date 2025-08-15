Students at Raytown South, Herndon Center to start school virtually due to safety issue

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Students at Raytown South High School and Herndon Career Center will start the school year next week remotely due to a safety issue in the parking lot.

In an announcement Friday, district officials cited “an unusual and unexpected safety issue involving natural gas” in the parking lot outside the school as the reason for the virtual start to the school year.

The first day of school is set for Wednesday, Aug. 20.

“Safety is always our top priority,” Raytown Quality Schools Superintendent Dr. Penelope Martin-Knox said in Friday’s announcement. “We are working closely with the Missouri Department of Natural Resources, Spire, and local officials to resolve the issue as quickly and safely as possible so students and staff can return to their buildings.”

The district said additional information would be provided as it becomes available.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

