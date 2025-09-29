Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Students at Washington High School in KCK dismiss early due to smell of gas

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Students at Washington High School were dismissed early Monday due to the smell of gas.

A Kansas City, Kansas, Public Schools spokesperson told KSHB 41 that employees who arrived at the school around 7:30 a.m. Monday noticed the odor of gas outside the school.

Crews were unsure of how long it would take to resolve the source of the gas odor, leading district officials to send students home for the day, starting at 9 a.m.

No injuries have been reported.

This is a developing story and may be updated.

