KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The U.S. Army detonated the nation's entire stockpile of lead azide in Iowa Wednesday morning after warning that the degrading bomb-making chemicals could otherwise explode at any time.

The controlled detonation of roughly 5 tons of degraded lead azide at the Iowa Army Ammunition Plant in Middletown, Iowa, on Wednesday set off concerns about potential health and environmental effects.

Watch: 'Successful mitigation': U.S. Army completes detonation of lead azide in Iowa

'Successful mitigation': U.S. Army completes detonation of lead azide in Iowa

Officials warned nearby residents to be ready to evacuate to avoid toxic dust in the air.

The blast was originally planned for last Friday, but the Army rescheduled it to allow more time for extra safety measures and more favorable wind conditions, according to court documents.

Missouri Gov. Mike Kehoe, who activated the state's Emergency Operations Center for the blast, said on social media that officials continue to monitor the blast aftermath.

The controlled, mitigated detonation of the lead azide stored at the Iowa Army Ammunition Plant has taken place.



Initial analysis shared with us by federal partners and Iowa Homeland Security and Emergency Management indicates that the mitigation measures appear to have been… — Governor Mike Kehoe (@GovMikeKehoe) November 25, 2026

"The controlled, mitigated detonation of the lead azide stored at the Iowa Army Ammunition Plant has taken place," Kehoe said. "Initial analysis shared with us by federal partners and Iowa Homeland Security and Emergency Management indicates that the mitigation measures appear to have been successful and the explosion was well-contained."

Kehoe said state officials would continue their monitoring efforts.