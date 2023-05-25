Sun Country Airlines to begin service at Kansas City International Airport on May 28

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A new airline will begin its service at the Kansas City International Airport on May 28.

Sun Country Airlines will begin nonstop service from Kansas City International Airport to Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport beginning Sunday, May 28.

The airline announced back in November it would begin flying out of the new airport terminal in May.

The Sun Country Airline flights will be a seasonal service that will operate twice a week.

Sun Country Airlines will become the 11th airline to operate out of the new terminal, which began operations on Feb. 28, and it will become the first new airline to launch service at the terminal.

“Sun Country’s decision to add Kansas City to their growing network is a testament to the strength of the KC region’s demand for travel and will bring more nonstop options to travelers looking to enjoy the Twin Cities during peak season," said Pat Klein, director of Kansas City’s aviation department, in a press release.

Sun Country Airlines operates 120 routes and flies out of more than 90 airports across the United States, Mexico, Central America, Canada and the Caribbean.

