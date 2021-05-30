Sun Fresh Market reopens east of Prospect Avenue in KCMO

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — People living east of Prospect Avenue in Kansas City, Missouri, will once again have access to fresh food.

On Saturday, a Sun Fresh Market reopened after the former owner announced his retirement last year.

Community Builders of Kansas City, a nonprofit, stepped in and purchased the store after he announced his announcement.

The store now offers items like fresh flowers, packages salads and online shopping that allows people to drive up and have groceries to their car.

The Sun Fresh director said it's important to have a grocery store that offers fresh food in the area.

"(This is) Something that's not been offered in this community, so it's a big thing for us to have the opportunity to provide that for this community in this area," store director John King said.

This Sun Fresh is one of the few full-service supermarkets east of Prospect Avenue.

