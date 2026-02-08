Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Super Bowl ads try to overcome tough times with health, caring, and usual laughs

Super Bowl Football
Lynne Sladky/AP
Fans arrive before the NFL Super Bowl 60 football game between the Seattle Seahawks and the New England Patriots, Sunday, Feb. 8, 2026, in Santa Clara, Calif. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
At a difficult time for America, Super Bowl advertisers are asking viewers to take care of themselves and others — and maybe even crack a smile.

Ring shows how neighbors can use their doorbell cameras to find lost pets.

A Budweiser Clydesdale protects a bald eagle chick from the rain.

Novartis touts a blood test that can detect prostate cancer.

Toyota reminds viewers to wear their seatbelts.

Two ads feature songs from Mister Rogers.

Health care is a big theme, with Novo Nordisk and Ro promoting GLP-1s.

And tech companies like Meta, Anthropic and Amazon are all in on AI.

