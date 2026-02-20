Superintendent of Catholic Schools in Archdiocese of Kansas City in Kansas to resign in June

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — On Friday, the Archdiocese of Kansas City in Kansas announced Archbishop Shawn McKnight has accepted Dr. Vince Cascone’s resignation.

Cascone’s resignation is officially effective June 1, according to a press release from the Archdiocese of Kansas City in Kansas.

“I am grateful to Dr. Cascone for his faithful service to our Archdiocese over the past seven years,” McKnight said. “Under his leadership, important initiatives were advanced, including the transition to a Catholic-focused accreditation process, the establishment of the Commission on Education and expanded support for schools in enrollment management and marketing. These efforts have strengthened our schools and their mission.”

In addition to being the superintendent of Catholic Schools for the Archdiocese of Kansas City in Kansas, Cascone is the division secretary for the Office of Catholic Schools, Marriage and Family Life and Children’s Catechesis.

Partners in Mission, a national Catholic education consulting firm, will assist the Archdiocese in the superintendent search.

