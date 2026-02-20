Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
3  WX Alerts
NewsLocal News

Actions

Superintendent of Catholic Schools in Archdiocese of Kansas City in Kansas to resign in June

Dr. Vince Cascone.png
Catholic Schools of the Archdiocese of Kansas City in Kansas
Dr. Vince Cascone.png
Posted

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — On Friday, the Archdiocese of Kansas City in Kansas announced Archbishop Shawn McKnight has accepted Dr. Vince Cascone’s resignation.

Cascone’s resignation is officially effective June 1, according to a press release from the Archdiocese of Kansas City in Kansas.

“I am grateful to Dr. Cascone for his faithful service to our Archdiocese over the past seven years,” McKnight said. “Under his leadership, important initiatives were advanced, including the transition to a Catholic-focused accreditation process, the establishment of the Commission on Education and expanded support for schools in enrollment management and marketing. These efforts have strengthened our schools and their mission.”

In addition to being the superintendent of Catholic Schools for the Archdiocese of Kansas City in Kansas, Cascone is the division secretary for the Office of Catholic Schools, Marriage and Family Life and Children’s Catechesis.

Partners in Mission, a national Catholic education consulting firm, will assist the Archdiocese in the superintendent search.

Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

020626_KSHB_Image_NXA_Web_Sidebar.jpg

Let's Talk: Share your story with us