Superintendents in 3 largest Johnson County school districts oppose Educational Choice for Children Act

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A letter from the superintendents of the three largest school districts in Johnson County lays out their opposition to the Educational Choice for Children Act.

The letter was submitted on Thursday by Dr. Tonya Merrigan, superintendent of Blue Valley Schools; Dr. Brent Yeager, superintendent of Olathe School District; and Dr. Michael Schumacher, superintendent of Shawnee Mission School District.

The three superintendents stated in the letter, "We are writing to express our unified and urgent opposition to the Educational Choice for Children Act."

The legislation is in the U.S. House Ways and Means Committee.

If passed, the bill would amend the Internal Revenue Code of 1986 to allow a credit against tax for charitable donations to nonprofit organizations providing education scholarships to qualified elementary and secondary students.

In their letter, the superintendents, whose three school districts have over 70,000 students, claim the legislation would expand school vouchers and divert public funds to private education.

"Our Legislature has consistently rejected broad voucher programs, and we oppose an existing tax credit scholarship initiative," the letter states. "We believe that position best reflects the values of our state—values that prioritize public education, local control and equitable opportunity for every child. This legislation undermines those values and would impose a model the citizens of Kansas have not chosen."

The letter points out that nonpublic schools aren't held to the same standard of access or accountability. Among the differences between public and nonpublic schools, according to the letter, are that nonpublic schools can deny admission to students with disabilities, behavioral needs or limited English proficiency. They are not required to provide special education services or mental health support. Those schools can also dismiss students who struggle academically or behaviorally.

"We urge the Kansas congressional delegation to reject the Educational Choice for Children Act, the letter states. "Public dollars should remain in public schools—where every child is welcomed and served, every dollar is transparently and responsibly managed, and every effort is made to deliver on the American promise of equitable, high-quality education for all."

